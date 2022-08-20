Rainy Saturday, a little drier Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A little surface low is moving across the Midwest through the weekend, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly on Saturday. Though an occasional shower may be possible on Sunday, conditions will be generally drier to end the weekend than on Saturday.
Showers will be mainly during the morning hours on Saturday then redevelop as we head into the mid afternoon through the early evening hours. There'll be a small window of dry time starting in the late morning through the early afternoon but conditions will stay mostly cloudy as this low continues eastward.
A thunderstorm or two may be possible but they will not be severe.
Come Sunday, winds turn out of the north which means drier air moves in. They'll remain light and slowly dry out the atmosphere but an occasional shower may be possible by the second half of Sunday. Carry an umbrella but don't cancel any outdoor plans.
Sunny conditions take over starting Monday and last through the mid week with temperatures climbing into the 80s.