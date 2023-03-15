Rainy Thursday in the works

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Warmer temperatures arrived for Wednesday and will stick around for Thursday. In addition to the warmer temperatures, we'll be dealing with rain on Thursday then a wintry mix/flurries for Saint Patrick's Day.
Our next weather system is nearly here; ahead of it, our temperatures climbed into the 40s and and low 50s. Clouds are going to stick around throughout the rest of Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday meaning we'll remain dry until the second half of Thursday.
Starting around 12pm Thursday, rain will begin to fall across southern Wisconsin. The rain will be moderate at times with a half an inch or so of rain falling from the afternoon through the overnight.
Minor flooding will be a threat in low laying areas since the ground is still frozen, rain will be falling and snow will be melting. Additionally, rivers may flood as well.
Early Friday, colder air takes over and the rain turns over to snow. Those who are tired of snow don't worry, accumulations will be minor. But we'll keep the threat for windy conditions and flurries/light snow throughout Friday as well.