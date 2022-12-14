Rainy today then snowy tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A slow-moving storm system will cause all rain today, but as we cool off tonight, snow is likely.
Scattered rain showers through the day with a howling wind from the southeast gusting up to 35 mph. Temps will get to the low 40s with wind chills in the low to mid 30s. Around 8 - 11 pm, temps drop enough to turn the rain to slushy snow, falling heavily at times through around 3-5 am with around 3-6 inch totals expected by early Thursday. Expect difficult travel tonight through tomorrow morning.
Spotty, light snow chances continue Thursday through Friday night with up to an additional inch of accumulation possible across the area with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temps drop this weekend as our system exits. Temps will only be in the low to mid 20s this weekend with some sunshine finally returning by Sunday.