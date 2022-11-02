Rainy weekend ahead

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're already looking ahead to the upcoming weekend and it looks to be a wet one; a stationary front is going to stall over Wisconsin bringing some much needed rain to the state. Behind this front, "cooler" air moves overhead but we'll continue to remain above average... for now.
We'll climb into the 70s, stay sunny and breezy for Thursday before the weather starts to change. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine if you don't like rain and slightly cooler temperatures.
The rain will begin during the early morning hours on Friday and we'll keep the threat for on and off showers throughout the morning turning over to more of a solid rain threat as the day goes on.
The rain will continue to fall overnight into and throughout Saturday as a low pressure system begins to move through the Midwest. Winds are also going to be breezy throughout Friday night into Saturday as they turn from the south to the northwest.
Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 60s which is still about 10°F above normal.