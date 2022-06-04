Rainy weekend continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
While it may ruin your outdoor plans, the threat for rain as well as a few thunderstorms will continue into Sunday. The good news is... the storms won't be severe.
A series of weak surface lows are going to be traveling along a front that's sitting off to our south. The first bit of energy is moving through the area on Saturday with another moving through on Sunday. The bit of energy on Sunday may be a bit stronger, which is why an occasional non severe thunderstorm (and warmer temperatures) may be possible.
The threat for rain looks to wrap up throughout the day on Monday with a dry day expected on Tuesday.
All next week, temperatures look to be about 5-10 degrees cooler than average.