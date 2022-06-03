Rainy weekend in the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a beautiful start to June, it looks like Mother Nature has some rain in the forecast that will arrive as we head into your weekend.
A high pressure system is on its way out which will allow a weak low pressure system to move through the Plains and Midwest throughout the weekend. The good news is, through 12am Saturday skies should remain not only cloud free but rain free as well. So don't cancel any evening/early overnight plans Friday.
Saturday through Sunday night, the low moves through. Rain will begin early Saturday morning and continue to move its way eastward. Skies are going to remain mostly cloudy throughout both days with rain chances throughout Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. This will not be a washout weekend but if you are going to be outside, take an umbrella in case you're caught under a shower or non severe thunderstorm.
Temperatures are going to hang out in the 60s Saturday, 70s on Sunday where most of us will stay throughout next week.