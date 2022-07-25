Ramthun extends window of co-sponsorship for resolution to decertify the 2020 election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate and State Representative Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) continued his calls to decertify the 2020 election Monday.
At the State Capitol, Ramthun provided an update on his resolution, LRB 6371, which aims to decertify the election.
Ramthun said he is extending the window of co-sponsorship on the resolution through August 15th, in hopes of getting the support he needs to move it forward.
"I hate to add time to it, because we've dragged a lot of time and wasted a lot of time for 20 plus months, but in order for me to get consensus from the body and get participation and support, I have no choice," Ramthun said. "We need action. We need closure. We need a remedy. And, that's why I'm here again today and I'll be back."
Legal experts and the legislature's nonpartisan lawyers have maintained such a maneuver would be illegal.
Ramthun is running against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and businessman Tim Michels in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary on August 9th.
The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in the General Election in November.