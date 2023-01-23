Randle El's decision soon on testifying in double homicide trial

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - Former Badger football player Marcus Randle El is expected to reveal Tuesday whether he intends to take the witness stand in his double homicide trial.
Prosecutors maintain Randle El fatally shot Siearah Winchester and Brittany McAdory Feb.10, 2022 in Janesville after suspecting Winchester was providing information to police on Randle El's drug dealing.
Prosecutors Monday showed video of another former Badger football player, Brandon Tobias telling a detective about Randle El's suspicion Winchester was a "snitch." Prosecutors said the video was shown to jurors to rebut Tobias' earlier trial testimony on the matter.
Prosecutors say the victims were found with gunshot wounds near a Janesville gas station. They say a short time later, a snowplow driver in Illinois gave Randle El a ride to get gas for the Jeep he was driving. The jeep was owned by McAdory.
State Crime Laboratory DNA Analyst Katrina Melichar testified about DNA found in the plow truck. Prosecutors tried to use the testimony to reinforce Winchester's DNA turned up in blood left on a bottle in the truck by Randle El.
Janesville Police Detective Steven Williams testified other evidence uncovered in the case against Randle El included statements from the plow truck driver and Randal El's remarks at an Illinois gas station about being in trouble after the plow truck encounter.
Under cross examination, Williams identified Tobias and four other people as individuals also considered suspects during the double homicide investigation. Williams previously testified all suspects other than Randal El were cleared by alibis or by other means.
Also in testimony during cross examination, Williams conceded no murder weapon's been found and there were no witnesses to the killings. Williams also agreed Randal El's DNA was not found at the crime scene.
Janesville Police Detective Thomas Beschen testified a witness against Randal El, Gabriel Rodriguez told him during a recorded interview in reference to Randle El, "I want him to go down." But Beschen also testified he believed Rodriguez was truthful with information she provided during the police interview.
Randle El played wide receiver for Wisconsin more than a decade ago. His brother, Antwaan Randle El was a stand-out NFL player and is an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions.