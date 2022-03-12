Randolph brings home first state title in program history to complete perfect season

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It took just over two decades for the Randolph Lady Rockets to return to state. They made the most out of their long-awaited return by taking down defending champion Assumption winning 47-31 in the Division 5 championship.
"They've bought into everything, and give credit to all the girls, because they've put in the hard work, just tried to put the right pieces in place at times. All the credit to the girls, they deserve it," said Rockets head coach Chad Kaufman.
The Lady Rockets forced 20 turnovers and scored 25 points off of those. They spread the wealth on the box score with three players scoring in double figures: Maddie Devries (11), Jorey Buwalda (10) and Abby Katsma (10).
"It's something we've really always worked for and that's what all those hard practices and all the games, long travels that's had to do with it all growing up, lots of basketball and lots of work put in," said senior Presley Buwalda.
Randolph finishes the season with a 31-0 overall record.