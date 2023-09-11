Rare comet visible in night sky

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly discovered comet could be visible overnight.
The comet Nishimura was just discovered last month.
It'll be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see it, as it makes its closest path to us, about 78 million miles away.
The next time it'll pass by Earth won't be until 2458, more than 400 years from now.
To see it, look to the northeast sky early Tuesday 4-6 am.
Astronomers say you'll be able to see it with the naked eye, though it'll be better with a telescope.
They also say as it heads towards the sun, the tail has been growing, causing an even more dramatic display.
It will be visible until around September 17.