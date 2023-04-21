Rare Ojibwe ponies coming to UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- You'll be able to see a rare sight at UW-Madison Friday afternoon. Ojibwe ponies, a horse breed almost driven to extinction, will visit the campus.
Darcy Whitecrow, who is Ojibwe and Dakota and a member of the Seine River First Nation band in Northwestern Ontario, will appear virtually for an afternoon of storytelling about the animals.
After Whitecrow's storytelling session, visitors can go to the Dairy Barn to see the ponies in person.
The free event begins at Babcock Hall in room 205 at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.
Attendance is first come first served.