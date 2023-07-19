Rare tick-borne illness present in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) – Many think of Lyme Disease as the primary tick-borne illness, but experts say there’s another disease to look out for.
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a rare disease present in Wisconsin.
Gundersen Health experts say that a quarter of all cases are fatal, which is higher than average compared to other tick-borne illnesses.
Doctors say there’s a number of symptoms you should watch out for including an abrupt, high fever.
“You might have a headache, you might have some chills, you might feel a little bit fatigued,” said Megan Meller, Infection Preventionist, Gundersen Health.
“You might even have some, like achy joints, and all of those coupled together would be an indication of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever," said Meller.
Many of these symptoms can be caused by other, more treatable diseases. However, experts say it’s important to get checked if you’re not sure.