Rate increases, wage negotiations frustrate MGE workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A union of Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) workers claims that the company has attempted to use possible rate increases on customers as a reason to get concessions from the employees on wages.
The union, Office Professional Employee International Union (OPEIU) Local 39, has been in negotiations with the company since April on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Workers with OPEIU Local 39 told 27 News that negotiations have progressed slowly, if at all on some issues. The union said it is meeting weekly with the company to hammer out a deal.
MGE has attempted to tie a potential rate increase for customers to the wages agreed to at the bargaining table, a move that has confused members of OPEIU Local 39's bargaining committee.
"MGE is trying to close these deals quickly to make their case to regulators. They want to appear to the public as though they need the rate increase for renewable energy," Kelsey Hahn, OPEIU 39’s Chief Steward at MGE, said. "But then they're using it as a reason to push their lowest-paid staff to settle for a contract that doesn't meet our needs."
"MGE has a long-standing relationship with OPEIU Local 39 and remains in negotiations with union leadership to reach an agreement in the best interest of our employees and those we serve," MGE Spokesperson Dana Brueck said in a statement to 27 News. "We look forward to continuing those discussions."
MGE has a pending case before the state Public Service Commission to raise electrical and gas utility payments over the next two years. If the commission approves of the rate increases this fall, MGE customers could see their utility bills increase by more than three percent each year.
MGE is also negotiating a new contract with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2304.
The company reported a profit of $111 million in 2022, an increase over the year before.
OPEIU Local 39 said it represents some of the lowest paid MGE workers, many of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck.
"MGE promotes themselves as a community energy company, but they don’t pay enough to live in this community," said Hahn. "We have vacancies that they can’t fill – people are leaving faster than they can be replaced."