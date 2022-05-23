Re-learning how to socialize after limited social interaction

MADISON (WKOW) -- Years of limited face-to-face contact has taken a toll on many Americans' social skills.
As summer activities ramp up, this is causing anxiety for some as they re-learn how to converse with people both one-on-one and in groups.
"Everything changed," Audrey Dietzman of Madison said. "The way people talk to you, how close they get."
Terance Kramer of Madison has also felt the shift. He said a lack of opportunities to connect with people from all walks of life has widened some gaps, like generational ones.
"Being 62 years of age, it's kind of hard to know what younger people want to talk about, but yet, I try my best," Kramer said.
Dr. Christine Whelan, Clinical Professor in the School of Human Ecology at UW Madison, said if you are feeling a bit off while conversing with others, you are not alone.
"Most of us are feeling a little awkward as we re-enter after quarantine, after isolation, after a long period of kind of distrusting social environments," Whelan said.
To combat feeling awkward and be your best self again, Whelan recommends taking small steps to get back out into the world.
"Just because of social interaction feels awkward doesn't mean that you don't want to do it," Whelan said. "It might mean that you're just a little rusty and out of practice. So, while you don't want to push yourself past what feels appropriate to you, give yourself a little nudge to get out there, take a walk with friends, go to that barbecue, just see how it feels."
Whelan also recommends being mindful about who you spend your time with.
"Who gives you energy? Who saps your energy?" Whelan said. "Make some conscious choices about how you're going to spend your summer months."
If you find yourself on the flip side and notice someone else struggling to make conversation in a social setting, Whelan advises you to step in and make them feel welcome.
"It's a good opportunity to invite them over, maybe one-on-one or in a small group, rather than that big overwhelming group," Whelan said.
All of these things will help make easing back into social settings easier this summer.
"Research finds that relationships are really at the core of what makes us happy and socialization and getting out there is going to help improve our mood, and make it easier to continue to socialize," Whelan said.