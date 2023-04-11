 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

Reach Dane's new center expands childcare services for underserved families

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway visited a city-supported childcare center to celebrate National Community Development week.

MADISON (WKOW) -- In celebration of national community development week, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway visited a city-supported center that aims to expand childcare services for underserved families.

The city secured a federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs and awarded $300,000 to Reach Dane to build the new center. It opened last Spring and provides 1,000 preschool children with a full day of programming that focuses on wellbeing, equality, and autonomy.

Reach Dane is often the last stop for children and families who have very few childcare options. Mayor Rhodes-Conway describes the program as vital and says, "32% of the infants and toddlers that Reach Dane works with are experiencing homelessness, so they are providing critical services to a very needy community."

They operate 10 regulated childcare programs in Dane County, including seven in the City of Madison. Every program has a five-star rating.

The CDBG program provides cities with federal funds to provide decent and affordable housing, expand economic opportunities, and support neighborhood centers. In addition to helping Reach Dane buy their new building, the City has also used these funds in 2022 to help more than 70 homeowners with rehabilitation projects, support over 1,300 small businesses with technical assistance and more.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway says all three programs show the impact that's possible by supporting community partners with resources like the federal CDBG program and city dollars.