Reach Dane's new center expands childcare services for underserved families

MADISON (WKOW) -- In celebration of national community development week, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway visited a city-supported center that aims to expand childcare services for underserved families.
The city secured a federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs and awarded $300,000 to Reach Dane to build the new center. It opened last Spring and provides 1,000 preschool children with a full day of programming that focuses on wellbeing, equality, and autonomy.
Reach Dane is often the last stop for children and families who have very few childcare options. Mayor Rhodes-Conway describes the program as vital and says, "32% of the infants and toddlers that Reach Dane works with are experiencing homelessness, so they are providing critical services to a very needy community."
They operate 10 regulated childcare programs in Dane County, including seven in the City of Madison. Every program has a five-star rating.
The CDBG program provides cities with federal funds to provide decent and affordable housing, expand economic opportunities, and support neighborhood centers. In addition to helping Reach Dane buy their new building, the City has also used these funds in 2022 to help more than 70 homeowners with rehabilitation projects, support over 1,300 small businesses with technical assistance and more.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway says all three programs show the impact that's possible by supporting community partners with resources like the federal CDBG program and city dollars.