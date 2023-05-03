Reaction grows on and off UW-Madison's campus over racist video circulating on social media

MADISON (WKOW) — Reaction continues on and off UW-Madison's campus after a video depicting a white student using racist slurs began circulating on social media.
UW-Madison's Historically Black Fraternity is reaching out in support of the community. In a press release posted on Instagram, the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha says "behavior from the video should not be condoned because it will set precedent for students in the future to continue similar acts of a hate a perpetuate racism."
27 News previously reported that the university is looking into the video and has called the post "deeply harmful" and offensive. But, officials say there's not much they can do because the university can't take action on posts that aren't unlawful.
Alpha Phi Alpha encourages those affected by the video to take care of their mental health and take advantage of free confidential crisis counseling available on campus.
But, the fraternity isn't the only group reacting — students staged a protest on campus, as well.
The demonstration started as a sit-in outside of UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin's office, then turned into a silent rally around campus. Organizers say over 800 students participated in the event.