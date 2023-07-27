 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Readying for storms to end the week

The week long heat is coming to an end; though Friday will continue to be hot, the hottest temperatures will have moved on. After focusing our attention on the heat, we'll turn our attention to the possibility for storms late Thursday night then again Friday night into Saturday.

The heat will continue to remain overnight Thursday into Friday with overnight lows expected to dip into the low to mid 70s. Make sure that you're staying cool and hydrated overnight to avoid any sort of heat related illnesses.

Overnight we may also see showers/storms move in from northern Wisconsin; these storms may bring isolated strong wind gusts along with hail. The timing for these storms to possibly impact southern Wisconsin would be after midnight through the morning commute timeframe Friday.

Though we'll be slightly cooler on Friday, our temperatures are still expected to climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s once morning clouds clear. 

Overnight Friday into Saturday, another round of storms may be possible and these, too, could bring a severe weather threat.  