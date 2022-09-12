ReadyWisconsin encourages emergency preparedness education

MADISON (WKOW) — September is Preparedness Month, so ReadyWisconsin is encouraging parents and educators to teach kids to be ready for the unexpected.
Families can teach kids about what to do in the event of an emergency when they are at home, school, or out in the community by talking about it to them. ReadyWisconsin recommends kids know who to contact, have a safe meeting place and know what items go in an emergency supply kit.
ReadyWisconsin has the Student Tools for Emergency Planning (STEP) program, developed by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), available for educators of fourth and fifth grade students. The program has helped over 90,000 children in the state learn about the importance of planning for emergencies.
“Disasters can be scary for kids, but learning how to be prepared for tornadoes and floods can help to ease some of those fears,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “We encourage everyone to take an active role in helping children understand the possible dangers in their community and include them in planning for how to respond to an emergency.”
Tips for making a plan and kits can be found on ReadyWisconsin's website.