Rebecca Blank unable to takeover as Northwestern's president after cancer diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) — Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced she has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form of cancer."
Blank made the announcement to Northwestern University on the same day she was set to step on campus as President-elect. She would have taken over as president on September 1.
"The job of president requires multiple events, long days, travel and constant energy, especially in the first year," Blank's statement reads in part. "I have always been able to deliver this in previous jobs, but my doctors advise me that the treatments I am starting will make it almost impossible to do the job you need in a new president."
Blank said she is "disappointed and sad" to share the news of her diagnosis because of her excitement to join the institution. But, she said she takes "solace in knowing Northwestern is in great hands."
"Although I have not been on campus full-time, I have had the opportunity to talk with many campus leaders over the past eight months," Blank's statement reads. "It is clear that NU has tremendous leadership, outstanding faculty and staff, and a wonderful group of students."