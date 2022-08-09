Rebecca Kleefisch concedes, Tim Michels to face Gov. Tony Evers in November

MADISON (WKOW) — Tim Michels will face Gov. Tony Evers in November after Rebecca Kleefisch conceded in Wisconsin’s GOP primary race for governor.
Michels, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, captured 47% of votes, with 71% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press as of 10:27 p.m.
As of the same time, AP says Kleefisch had 43% of the votes with 71% of precincts reporting.
Shortly after Kleefisch made a concession speech, the Associated Press also called the race.
Michels celebrated the victory in Waukesha, thanking his supporters.
“Thanks to you, we took on the Madison Establishment and won,” Michels said. “Tonight we celebrate, but then, first thing tomorrow, let’s get to work.”
Tony for Wisconsin Campaign Manager Cassi Fenili also released a statement on Michels' win.
"Tim Michels wants to divide our communities, Gov. Evers is committed to bringing people together and working to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet, and give our kids the education they need to thrive," the statement read.
Also, on the ballot Tuesday was Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport), and real estate business owner Adam Fischer.
In what was expected to be an extremely close race based on polling during the campaign’s final days, Michels got late momentum from Trump’s rally in Waukesha Friday.
Ramthun took 5% of the votes with 71% of precincts reporting, while Fischer had 1% with 71% of precincts reporting.