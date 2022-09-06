Rebuilding project begins at Ridgewood Pool in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A private pool on Madison's southwest side is diving into a renovation project.
Construction has begun at Ridgewood Pool on Barton Road.
Pool officials say some of the structures are years past their initial life expectancy, so it was time to rebuild.
Pool president Travis Schreiber says they have big plans once the new pool is ready to go.
"We will have swim lessons. We have swim team, we have a lot of community gathering things. Adults can come and get together for a night. We'll have different games, Sunday brunches, and swimming is part of it, swim team is part of it, but it's not the only thing," Schreiber tells 27 News.
They hope to have the pool open by Memorial Day of 2023.