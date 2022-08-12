Recall issued for lard sold from Grant Co. meat store

BLOOMINGTON (WKOW) — A Class I recall has been issued for lard sold from Grant County meat store, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington is recalling rendered lard sold in 4-lb quart pails made before August 9, 2022.
DATCP says consumers who have this product should discard it.
This voluntary recall was issued because the product wasn't produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.
If you have questions about this recall can contact Steve Adrian, Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.