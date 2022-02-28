Recall of baby formula expanded

(WKOW) -- Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula to include some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.
It's part of a larger recall announced earlier this month.
At least four infants have been hospitalized and one died from possible infection with a bacteria that may be in the formula.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are now investigating the reports and complaints of infant illness related to formula from Abbott's facility in Sturgis, Michigan.
Similac PM 60/40 products from lot code 27032K80 are impacted.
They join other Similac, Alimentum and Elecare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27 and expiration dates of April 2022 or later.
More details can be found here.