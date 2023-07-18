Recent Cottage Grove house fire 'not criminal' in nature

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A fire in Cottage Grove that burned the home to the ground last week is not criminal in nature, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The fire happened Wednesday morning on Baxter Road.

Spokesperson Elise Schaffer said a man was found dead on the scene from "injuries not related to the fire."

Schaffer said the home is destroyed and the origin of the fire can't be determined because of the extensive damage.

“This is a very tragic event and we sympathize with the family for their loss,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a news release.

The incident will not be investigated any further.