Recipe for a Restaurant: Cozy Inn celebrating 100 years of customer support

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Tom Fong has been in the restaurant business since he was 16 years old. He’s watched his mom work tirelessly in several roles in different restaurants and says he learned as a teenager what really makes a business successful.
“It’s not just serving food,” said Fong. “It’s a people business, really.”
Fong and his family own Cozy Inn in Janesville. Cozy Inn is celebrating 100 years in business and is believed to be Wisconsin’s oldest existing Chinese restaurant and the second oldest in the United States. Fong attributes the business’s exemplary longevity to the unwavering support of the community.
“A lot of the customers, we call them family, basically extended family,” Fong said. “They come up and tell me stories like how their parents got engaged here or how their great grandparents had their very first date here. There's a lot of history with a lot of people. It's very moving.”
The restaurant first opened its doors on November 1, 1922, at the same location it is today under the ownership of the Wong family. Several generations of the Wong family ran the business for more than 50 years before selling the restaurant to Marie Shum and her husband in 1975. Tom is Marie's son, and, along with his wife, Amanda, and her sister, Michelle, they all currently own and run the business serving authentic Cantonese style dishes inspired by the southern part of China. Their popular handmade egg rolls recipe is 70 years old!
“We love serving the community,” said Fong. “It's like a fabric of our families. A lot of these people are just great people, and we get so much great support from them. When we did have downturns, and the pandemic, and the reconstruction of the downtown area, they found a way to keep supporting us.”
Many customers also supported Tom when a documentary was released about his father, Wing Sun Fong, who was one of six Chinese survivors of the Titanic in 1912.