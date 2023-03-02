Recipe for a Restaurant: Inside La Baguette, a Madison staple serving French baked goods

MADISON (WKOW) — Twenty years ago, Carine and Olivier Vigy bravely decided to journey across the world.
The French couple wanted to open a bakery. That bakery, La Baguette, wasn’t launched in France. Instead, it was opened thousands of miles away in Minocqua, Wisconsin, in 2001.
“We left with two children, sold everything we had there and decided to have this big adventure,” said Carine, whose father is French and mom is from Wisconsin. “I used to come here on vacation as a child. My husband fell in love with the area and decided one day he'll come to Wisconsin. And one day, we decided this is the time and we'll do it and see how it goes.”
A few years later, the Vigys moved their family and business to Madison. La Baguette has become a staple on the city’s west side, serving authentic French croissants, brioches, baguettes, pastries and other gourmet bread and foods.
“The quality of the ingredients, the techniques, the recipes, everything is French,” Carine said. “We make every single thing; every dough, every cream. It’s a lot of work.”
Olivier, a master baker, believes this is why they’ve been able to stay in business for decades.
“People are looking for the real stuff. Real vegetables, real bread, real everything. I think that's probably why we’re successful because we’re authentic and we bake fresh every day,” he said.
The couple stayed resilient as they faced challenges along the way.
“What was the most difficult for me is probably language because when I moved my English was very bad and very poor,” said Olivier.
The Vigys have three children and are thankful for their help with the business over the years. Like most restaurant owners, the Vigys were also challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and said it was their customers’ support that kept them going.
“They're happy,” Carine said. “So we keep doing this.”