Record warmth ahead of big cool down

After a quiet start to the week, our next big low is set to move into the forecast area starting Thursday afternoon. While southern Wisconsin is going to stay generally dry compared to other parts of the state, we won't skip out on the impacts. A strong cold front is going to quickly cool us down Thursday into Friday.
A stray shower may be possible across northern parts of the coverage area Wednesday morning but for the most part these showers are going to be spotty. Not every will be impacted by these. We'll dry out, climb into the 60s then see the threat for isolated showers return Wednesday night.
Thursday, we'll watch as the strong cold front begins to form and race across Minnesota and Iowa. By the mid afternoon, it'll start to cut across Wisconsin dropping out temperatures from the upper 60s/low 70s to the low to mid 30s by Friday.
Along the cold front there may be one or two severe storms with wind being the main threat. However, there is a low but non zero threat for an isolated tornado or two. Stay with 27 News for the latest.