Record warmth and very high wildfire danger today

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery temperatures with a dry and windy set up continue today.
We'll climb to the low 80s for the second day in a row, our warmest stretch of weather since mid-September. That will likely break the record high for today's date, of 78° set in 1938.
Because it's so dry with winds gusting up to 30 mph, there is another red flag warning in place from 11 am to 8 pm for a high risk of wildfires, so no burns are allowed, as flames could quickly get out of control.
Another warm day to end the workweek with highs in the upper 70s with a few clouds overhead. Temps climb to the low to mdi 70s Saturday with showers and storms moving in later Saturday afternoon and evening, with one or two stronger storms possible with a high wind and hail threat.
Temperatures drop on Sunday on the back side of the cold front with highs only in the 40s and some leftover moisture causing a light rain and snow mix possible through the day.