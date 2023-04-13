 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This
Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm,
breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather
conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST
WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8
PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 12 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 to 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the low 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Record warmth and very high wildfire danger today

  • Updated
  • 0
Forecast high temperatures

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Summery temperatures with a dry and windy set up continue today.

We'll climb to the low 80s for the second day in a row, our warmest stretch of weather since mid-September. That will likely break the record high for today's date, of 78° set in 1938.

Because it's so dry with winds gusting up to 30 mph, there is another red flag warning in place from 11 am to 8 pm for a high risk of wildfires, so no burns are allowed, as flames could quickly get out of control.

Another warm day to end the workweek with highs in the upper 70s with a few clouds overhead. Temps climb to the low to mdi 70s Saturday with showers and storms moving in later Saturday afternoon and evening, with one or two stronger storms possible with a high wind and hail threat.

Temperatures drop on Sunday on the back side of the cold front with highs only in the 40s and some leftover moisture causing a light rain and snow mix possible through the day.

Tags

Recommended for you