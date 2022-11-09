Record warmth for Thursday, big cool down for Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We're still tracking a strong low pressure system that'll move through the Plains and Midwest through the second half of the week. Ahead of the cold front we'll be unseasonably warm with the threat for severe weather. Behind that same front, we'll drop pretty quickly and see flurries.
As we look ahead to Thursday, we'll begin to see a line of storms develop to our west by the late morning. By the early to mid afternoon, this line of storms is going to be moving through Wisconsin bringing with it strong winds along with a threat for isolated, weak tornadoes. Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts as well as have a safety plan.
The cold front passes Thursday night quickly bringing down cooler and drier air across the Plains and Midwest. Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s/low 70s to the 30s by Friday afternoon. Flurries may be possible Friday then again Saturday. Any snow will melt as ground temperatures are still above freezing.
Make sure that you are paying attention to the weather on Thursday, particularly in the afternoon through the evening. Late season severe weather is rare but not unheard of.