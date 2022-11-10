Record warmth with possible severe threat late-day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A strong cold front is moving in causing one more unusually warm day followed by a severe weather threat later this afternoon.
Temps quickly climb to the low 70s with a wind continuing from the south at 10-20 mph. The record for today is 67 set in 2010. Showers and storms develop this afternoon with Madison and areas west under the threat for a couple isolated severe storms, with gusty winds and a weak tornado threat.
By late-evening and overnight, conditions stabilize and the threat for storms ends with just scattered showers expected. We'll fall near freezing by early Friday with a chance for an isolated mix as the system exits.
Highs stay in the 30s Veterans Day through the rest of the forecast with flurry chances this weekend and sticking snow chances early next week!