Records show Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy was suspended after incident in 2019

MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Sheriff's official said a deputy who was arrested in 2019 for causing a disruption at a Madison bar was suspended without pay as a result of his actions.
The deputy, Imran Khan, 34, is currently on administrative leave after being charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a separate incident last month. Authorities said an intoxicated Khan was arrested in July for trying to force a nine-year-old child to ride with him in a car.
In December 2019, Madison Police Department records show Khan was also arrested for disorderly conduct at the tavern 107 State. Records show his case was treated by police officials as a non-criminal matter and Khan paid a fine.
Sheriff's Lieutenant Brian Hayes told 27 News Khan was suspended for five days as a result of the 2019 incident.
107 State's owner Nathan Mergen said an intoxicated Khan became aggressive when Mergen and staff escorted him out of the business. Mergen says Khan threatened to punch him, but no one was hurt.
Police reports released to 27 News under the state's public records law state Khan also made unwelcome advances to a bartender; contacted the Sheriff's Office's Officer-in-Charge as Madison Police officers attempted to verify he would not drive if allowed to walk away; and after being arrested was belligerent with police officers and Sheriff's personnel during the jail booking process, maintaining he would "resign" his deputy sheriff's position.
Khan has not responded to a request for comment from 27 News on his two arrests in three years.