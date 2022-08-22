Recount shows Olsen edges Barry by narrower margin in 2nd Congressional District primary

MADISON (WKOW) — A recount of votes in southern Wisconsin showed attorney Erik Olsen beat Charity Barry in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary by approximately 60 votes.
The election night results showed them at 74 votes apart.
A 27 News crew was present when Dane County completed its recount Monday at the Alliant Energy Center. Dane County was the final county in the 2nd Congressional District to finish recounting its votes. The county clerk, as well as the candidates, confirmed that Barry picked up about 10 votes through the whole recount, but it was not enough to win the primary.
Barry told 27 News in an interview following the primary recount, she was conceding the race.
Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District is comprised of Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and Green Counties, as well as portions of Richland and Rock Counties.
Olsen will face incumbent Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) in November.