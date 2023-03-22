 Skip to main content
Recycling guideline now available in Madison

By Nick Buffo

MADISON (WKOW) — A guide to recycling in Madison is now available in person and online. 

The booklet dubbed "Recyclopedia" explains what residents an recycle in green carts and other collection rules and guidelines. 

Residents can get the booklet at any public library branch, find a PDF version online, or have one sent to their home. 

In order to have a copy mailed, residents should call the Madison Streets Division. For those who live on the city's west side, all 608-266-4681. East side residents should call 608-246-4532. 

