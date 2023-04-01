Red Cross assisting people after Blooming Grove apartment fire

BLOOMING GROVE (WKOW) — Three residents were displaced when a fire damaged their apartments Friday evening.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office, McFarland Police, Madison Police and the Madison Fire Department responded to a fire structure call shortly before 5 p.m. at the Holiday Gardens Apartments.
Deputies saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor upon arrival and immediately began evacuating the occupants. Madison Metro provided transportation to Badger Harley Davidson, where residents waited while the fire was extinguished.
Companies began firefighting operations inside and were able to contain the fire to a single unit, but two more apartments were affected during overhaul.
Lieutenant Scott Lehmann said the American Red Cross assisted with securing rooms at a local hotel for those unable to return to their apartments.
Madison Fire Department officials say the fire was caused by improper use of candles and resulted in more than $20,000 in damages.
No injuries have been reported.