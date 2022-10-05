Red Cross calls for blood donations to support hurricane relief efforts

MADISON (WKOW) — Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation from Florida to the Carolinas, which the Red Cross said has left them unable to collect blood donations in the area.
"All of our blood collection sites have been shut down and those people able to give blood aren't able to do that right now," said Sara Horein, a board member with the American Red Cross of Southwest WI.
The Red Cross is asking people in areas not impacted by recent hurricanes to donate blood.
Horein said signing up for a donation is simple— go to redcross.org and make an appointment at a donation site near you.
Giving blood takes about 45 minutes, and Horein said one donation saves up to three lives.