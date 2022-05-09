 Skip to main content
Red Cross calls for donations across Wisconsin, gifts for donors

  • Updated
Red Cross

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Red Cross is working to bolster its blood supply for the summer months by hosting blood drives — with incentives —  across Wisconsin.

All who donate before May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, and they will be entered to win a travel trailer camper. Those who come between May 20 - 31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross water bottle and sticker set while supplies last. 

You can schedule an appointment at locations in Columbia, Dane Grant, Green, Iowa Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, Rock and Sauk counties.

