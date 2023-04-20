Red Cross encourages blood donations during National Minority Health Month

MADISON (WKOW) -- You have a chance to make a lifesaving impact during National Minority Health Month.
In April, the American Red Cross is raising awareness about health disparities that affect racially and ethnically diverse populations.
"Having a diverse blood supply is one way to ensure all patients have ongoing access to compatible blood transfusions," the organization said in a news release.
The Red Cross has several blood drives scheduled in the next few weeks across southern Wisconsin.
And people who donate by April 23 will get an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS Snoopy T-shirt, while supplies last. Plus, through April 30, donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip to Sonoma County, California, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
To find a blood drive near you, go to RedCrossBlood.org.