Red Cross partners with Madison fire, police for annual Never Forget Blood Drive

MADISON (WKOW) — The American Red Cross and Madison first responders are partnering for the 11th annual Never Forget Blood Drive Saturday morning.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, whether that's for a patient emergency, leukemia patient or accident victims, according to the Red Cross. That's why the Red Cross says it's so important that there is an adequate blood supply, especially because it takes several days for donated blood to be made available for those who need it.
The Madison fire and police departments say giving blood is an easy way for community member's to be a hero.
"That’s all you have to do. Heroes don’t wear capes; they roll up their sleeves and give blood," said Lori Kneebone-Karst, the apparatus engineer for the Madison Fire Department and the leader for this blood drive.
The City of Madison stated in a release that Madison fire and police hope to have their one thousandth blood donation at this year's drive.
All donors will receive a $10 gift card via email and a custom t-shirt while supplies last. Donors will also receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Donors are not required to wear a mask, but the Red Cross will socially distance when possible and will adhere to local guidance or drive sponsors' request.
The blood drive will be at Madison Fire Station 14 on 3201 Dairy Drive from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an appointment online, by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.