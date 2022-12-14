Red Cross workers call off planned strike after winning fair contract

MADISON (WKOW) -- American Red Cross workers will no longer go on strike after a contract agreement was reached.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) ratified new contracts with the Red Cross Tuesday night, ending 16 months of negotiation attempts.

The new three-year agreements include retroactive bonus payments for 2021, retroactive wage increases for 2022 and 2023, and access to more benefits.

Wisconsin American Red Cross employees had previously planned to strike during the region's largest blood drive unless management reached an agreement with them by Dec. 15.

In a press release, AFSCME committee member Lora Parker said the worker's courage to strike was "critical to reaching this agreement."

The newly ratified contracts take effect immediately and will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.