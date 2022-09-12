 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Red Doors Golf event to help cancer resource center

  • Updated
Red Doors Golf event to help cancer resource center
Golf generic
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday Sept. 19 at the Nakoma Golf Club, Gilda's Club Madison will host its annual Red Doors Golf outing.

Money raised goes to help local families battling cancer by providing resources at Gilda's Club. 

The event starts with registration at 8 a.m. and goes to 9:30 a.m. with some pastries, fruit, coffee, and juice on the terrace.

10 a.m. will be the shotgun start, food and beverage tastings will be around the course.

At 3:30 p.m. the cocktail/appetizer reception will start along with the silent auction. At 4:45 p.m. the auction will close.

The award ceremony, live auction, and raffle drawing starts at 5 p.m. and then 15 minutes later the event will end.

If you're not able to make it to the event and participate on the course, you can donate online.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of this event.

Tags

Recommended for you