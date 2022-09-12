Red Doors Golf event to help cancer resource center

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday Sept. 19 at the Nakoma Golf Club, Gilda's Club Madison will host its annual Red Doors Golf outing.
Money raised goes to help local families battling cancer by providing resources at Gilda's Club.
The event starts with registration at 8 a.m. and goes to 9:30 a.m. with some pastries, fruit, coffee, and juice on the terrace.
10 a.m. will be the shotgun start, food and beverage tastings will be around the course.
At 3:30 p.m. the cocktail/appetizer reception will start along with the silent auction. At 4:45 p.m. the auction will close.
The award ceremony, live auction, and raffle drawing starts at 5 p.m. and then 15 minutes later the event will end.
If you're not able to make it to the event and participate on the course, you can donate online.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of this event.