Reedsburg attorney pleads guilty to embezzling over $1.63M from trust accounts

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg woman pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1.63 million from a client's trust accounts, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Kristin Lein, 60, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return. She is a licensed attorney in Wisconsin.
At the plea hearing, Lein pleaded guilty to stealing nearly all the funds from a client's trust accounts. O'Shea states Lein began doing this in 2019, transferring funds to her personal account. Lein continued to embezzle money from the accounts until they were empty in September 2022.
As part of a plea agreement, Lein admitted that she used the money to pay for personal expenses, including improving her Reedsburg home and buying a pickup truck.
O'Shea said Lein also never reported the income from the embezzlement on her 2019 tax return.
O'Shea said the maximum penalty for Lein's charges is 33 years in prison.
She is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in September.