Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Reedsburg attorney pleads guilty to embezzling over $1.63M from trust accounts

Gavel
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg woman pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1.63 million from a client's trust accounts, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

Kristin Lein, 60, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return. She is a licensed attorney in Wisconsin.

At the plea hearing, Lein pleaded guilty to stealing nearly all the funds from a client's trust accounts. O'Shea states Lein began doing this in 2019, transferring funds to her personal account. Lein continued to embezzle money from the accounts until they were empty in September 2022.

As part of a plea agreement, Lein admitted that she used the money to pay for personal expenses, including improving her Reedsburg home and buying a pickup truck. 

O'Shea said Lein also never reported the income from the embezzlement on her 2019 tax return.

O'Shea said the maximum penalty for Lein's charges is 33 years in prison.

She is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in September.