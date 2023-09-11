Reedsburg attorney sentenced to prison for embezzling over $1.6M from client

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Reedsburg attorney who embezzled over $1 million from a client's trust account is going to prison, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

Kristin Lein, 61, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Lein pleaded guilty to these charges in June 2023.

In total, Lein said she embezzled $1.63 million from a client's trust accounts starting in 2019. She was a licensed attorney in Wisconsin at the time.

She used the money for personal expenses, like improving her Reedsburg home and buying a pickup truck.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge William Conley said it was "hard to overstate the level of betrayal" the client endured.

He noted Lein violated her ethical obligations as an attorney in “stunning ways."