Reedsburg business looks to represent southern Wisconsin with a win in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

MADISON (WKOW) — With just one day left in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest, a Reedsburg business hopes to drive home with the first-place trophy.
Columbia Vehicle Group was nominated for its Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber, and the product has made it to the final four contestants.
WMC describes the vehicle as a "street-legal low-speed vehicle that will transport you and your crew in style."
"The Beachcomber is really all about having fun, relaxing, getting away from the daily grind of what life has for us," said Greg Breckley, the company's director of business development.
Breckley said they're honored to have made it this far in the competition, and that they're proud to represent southern Wisconsin.
"We all know we're Wisconsinites at heart, but it never hurts for the trophy to be a little bit closer to home than you know maybe up north somewhere," he said.
Voting for this round ends October 19 at noon. You can vote once a day in each matchup.
The contest highlights the state's manufacturing industry and brings attention to the cool items made in the state as well as career opportunities available.