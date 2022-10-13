Reedsburg business makes top 4 of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest

MADISON (WKOW) — A Reedsburg business has advanced to the top four of the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.
The contest highlights the state's manufacturing industry and brings attention to the cool items made in the state as well as career opportunities available.
Of the top 16 products in the bracket this year, two were from southern Wisconsin: ETC, Inc., of Middleton and Columbia Vehicle Group, of Reedsburg.
Now, Columbia Vehicle Group's Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber is carrying the torch to the top four. WMC describes the vehicle as a "street-legal low-speed vehicle that will transport you and your crew in style."
Voting for this round ends October 19 at noon. You can vote once a day in each matchup.