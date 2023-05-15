Reedsburg community rallies around family who lost daughter in crash

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — The Reedsburg community is rallying around a family who lost their daughter in a crash Friday.
Missy Gurney tells 27 News she's grateful for the support the community has provided to her family.
"All this love we have gotten deserves attention," she said in a statement. "We are floored by the support. Our family has never been so devastated but also so unbelievably loved and we are so grateful. Hockey and EMS mean family."
Gurney confirmed her daughter, Evelyn, died in a crash while boarding a school bus Friday.
Since then, several groups are making an effort to support the Gurney family.
A GoFundMe was set up by several of Evelyn's friends. In the fundraiser description, they said they're doing this because "she would do this for us, so we are sending so much love towards her."
The fundraiser has already far surpassed its $1,000 goal.
Baraboo Professional Firefighters and Paramedics is selling stickers to honor Evelyn, with all of the proceeds going back to her family.
The stickers are $5 and are available for pick up at the Baraboo Fire/EMS station starting at noon on Monday. The organization is only accepting cash payments for the stickers. They are working on getting local businesses to carry the stickers, as well.
Monday on 27 News, we'll continue to highlight the people and organizations supporting the Gurney family.