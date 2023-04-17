Reedsburg man arrested after charging police officers with a knife

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Reedsburg police arrested a 62-year-old man Saturday night after he threatened police with a knife, according to the Reedsburg Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person shouting around 10:30 p.m. on Ellinwood Avenue.
Officers found the man -- identified as Daniel Kuehnke of Reedsburg -- in a yard holding a knife to his neck.
Officers spoke to Kuehnke to deescalate the situation, but Kuehnke was "uncooperative" and threatened to kill the officers. He also didn't follow commands to drop the knife.
Police report Kuehnke then charged the officers with the knife in hand, so officers used a taser on him. Kuehnke fell to the ground and resisted arrest, but he was ultimately taken into custody.
He was brought to the Sauk County Jail after receiving medical treatment.
Kuehnke was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and threat to a law enforcement officer.