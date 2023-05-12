Reedsburg student dies after being hit by truck on WIS 33 while boarding bus

REEDSBURG (WKOW) — All lanes were blocked on Wisconsin 33 near Reedsburg Friday morning for several hours because of a crash where a student died.
WisDOT officials said in an alert that the closure started around 7:30 a.m. and is on Wisconsin 33 at North Woods Drive in the township of Excelsior. It's near the Reedsburg Country Club.
In an update around 9:45 a.m., officials said the crash had been cleared, but the road remains closed for "reconstruction." The road reopened by 12:30 p.m.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister reports two vehicles were involved in the crash— a School District of Reedsburg school bus and a truck. A student boarding the bus died.
According to the investigation so far, Meister said the bus was stopped on westbound WIS 33 to pick up a student, who was standing outside of the bus. He said the truck swerved to avoid hitting the bus, sideswiping it and hitting the student.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the student, but they died on scene.
School District of Reedsburg Superintendent Roger Rindo said in a letter to parents that the student attended Webb Middle School. The district is not releasing any further information at this time.
The driver of the truck has "minor injuries."
Meister said there were students on the bus at the time of the crash. None of those students or the bus driver were hurt.
All students on the bus have since been taken to Webb Middle School to reunite with their families.
Rindo said the district's entire student services team has mobilized to support students and staff. Parents are asked to contact their child's school counselor if they need support.
Counselors will also be at Webb Middle School on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until noon.
The district canceled all high school athletics events for Friday and Saturday.
27 News has a crew scene and will bring you more information soon.