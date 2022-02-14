 Skip to main content
Reeseville man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — A Reeseville man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child. 

Marcus Statz, 48, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release. Statz was originally charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, but two of the counts were dropped as a result of a no contest plea on November 30. 

According to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in Dodge County, Statz was a farm hand in late 2020 and alleges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl multiple times between October and January. 

