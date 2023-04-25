 Skip to main content
Regents remove interim label, name Tammy Evetovich permanent chancellor at UW-Platteville

  • Updated
Tammy Evetovich

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- Interim UW-Platteville chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich has been named the university's permanent chancellor.

The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved Evetovich’s appointment on Tuesday, following a recommendation made by a selection committee. Evetovich will assume the leadership post immediately.

She had served as interim chancellor since June 1, 2022.

“Tammy's commitment to and strong leadership at UW-Platteville will be key to its future success,” said UW System president Jay Rothman in a news release announcing the move. “As we seek to grow UW-Platteville and enhance the student experience, her background and expertise will serve the UW System well.”

“As a first-generation college graduate having built a career focused on students and around rural communities, this opportunity is especially important to me personally,” Evetovich said. “The work we do at UW-Platteville changes lives, and I look forward to working together with faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve to build UW-Platteville into the best university it can be.”

