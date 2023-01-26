 Skip to main content
Registration deadline looms for Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk

Frozen Assets 2023
Clean Lakes Alliance

David Jana joins 27 News as an expert on the Frozen Assets 5K.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The deadline to register in advance for the Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk is coming up quick. In-person participants can pre-register through January 30 for $45.

The race takes place on frozen Lake Mendota on Feb. 4. Participants can also register the day of the race for $50 at The Edgewater from 8-9:30 a.m. 

You can also participate virtually for $55. That includes shipping charges for a t-shirt and event materials.

Any racers age 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult registration.

You can register for the race at cleanlakesalliance.org.

